Work begins on Aberdeen’s multi-million pound waste incinerator

Preparatory works are under way to build a controversial multi-million-pound waste incinerator in Aberdeen.

The £150 million plant will take 150,000 tonnes of waste every year from 2022, gathered from across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray, with project bosses claiming it will create low-cost heat and power.

Spanish construction giant Acciona was awarded the contract in March to build and operate the facility, with preparatory works now having started on the site.

It comes as Scottish councils prepare for a ban on putting any biodegradable municipal waste into landfill from January 1 2021.

A spokesman for the North East Scotland Shared (Ness) Energy Project confirmed preparatory works started on site in September.”

Environmentalists and local groups have long opposed the facility, which is planned for a site close to Tullos Primary School in East Tullos Industrial Estate, raising air pollution among their concerns.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Aberdeen South and North Kincardine MSP Maureen Watt, who is opposed to the project, said the local authority has failed to give assurances regarding concerns over air pollution.

She added: “They have also been unable to give assurances that residents of Tullos and Torry would benefit from the heat produced.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Anyone with concerns around the project should visit the website www.nessenergy.co.uk

“This site provides response to the most commonly asked questions and includes the minutes of the stakeholder meetings where air quality was a common topic.

“The council’s city growth and resources committee on Tuesday November 26 is due to consider the detailed proposals to provide heating from the EfW plant to residents of Tullos and Torry.”