Work begins on 283-home council development in Aberdeen community

Work on a new £30 million council housing development in Aberdeen has got under way.

More than 280 homes will be built at the site on Wellheads Road in Dyce.

The properties consist of a mix of one, two, three and four bedroom units across four buildings – each five storeys tall.

The development will also include green spaces, outdoor seating and a children’s play area.

The project is part of Aberdeen City Council plans to construct an extra 2,000 homes in the city.

Aberdeen City Council Co-Leader Councillor Jenny Laing said: “The work at Wellheads Road accelerates our ambitious council housing programme, which is already delivering a raft of new homes.

“Improving the quality of life for residents is fundamental to everything this Council does and the provision of high quality, affordable housing offering a range of tenancies is central to that.

“Our Local Outcome Improvement Plan has at its heart place-making and we are committed to creating inclusive communities where people feel connected and valued.”

Donald MacDonald, Managing Director, Ogilvie Construction, said: “We are proud to be working with Aberdeen City Council to deliver new housing that will provide a quality environment for future residents and the local community.

“The new homes will be constructed to the highest quality using modern, sustainable materials.”