Work back on track for north-east charity’s £3.2 million wellbeing centre in Aberdeen

Work has started again on an Aberdeen social care charity’s new £3.2 million wellbeing centre.

Voluntary Services Aberdeen (VSA) had to put the construction of their 20-bed mental wellbeing residential facility on pause earlier this year, in line with Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

But contractors from MTM Construction have now returned to the site, on the corner of Abergeldie Road and Holburn Street, with safety measures in place to enable social distancing and hand hygiene.

Kenneth Simpson, VSA’s Chief Executive, said: “This is undoubtedly one of the most challenging periods any of us have had to face, but for many people already living with a mental health condition, it is starting to have a profound effect.

“So, we are delighted that we have been able to start construction again on our new mental wellbeing centre, making this facility a reality and changing the lives of people who need our support for the better.”

Once opened, the facility will support adults with a range of mental health illnesses on their journey to recovery, using the charity’s ‘recovery model’ support technique.

VSA says this involves “empowering the individual to take control of their lives and understand how to live with their condition”, encouraging them to “make goals such as developing a new hobby or going out on social activity”.

The charity, which is marking its 150th anniversary this year, hopes to have the wellbeing centre open by the end of 2020 but must first reach their remaining target of £500,000.

Jennifer Mitchell, director of external relations for VSA, said: “Now more than ever we need your support.

“It is a really difficult time for many households and businesses across Aberdeen, but if people can step forward to make a donation or fundraise in aid of VSA this would be fantastic and greatly appreciated by the vulnerable people whose lives we help change.”

The VSA Changing Lives campaign is being backed by the Evening Express, and has also garnered the support of Aberdeen FC legend Alex McLeish, BP, Standard Life Aberdeen, Apache, The Robertson Trust and the A G Bain Trust.