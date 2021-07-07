Woolmanhill roundabout blocked after city-centre crash

A two-vehicle crash in the centre of Aberdeen has led emergency services to close off a city roundabout.

Receiving a call at around 12.20 pm, emergency service teams, including three fire and rescue appliances, one of which was a dedicated heavy rescue vehicle, rushed to the scene.

Joined by emergency workers from both the police and ambulance service, the Skene Square entrance to the Woolmanhill roundabout has since been closed.

It is understood that no one has been injured in the two-vehicle crash, and some of the response vehicles have left the scene; the road, however, remains closed.

More to follow as it comes.