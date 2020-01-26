North-east woodworkers carve out big funding boost

An Aberdeenshire social enterprise that offers woodworking training for people with additional support needs has been given a funding boost.

Wood RecyclAbility in Ellon has received £20,000 from CNOOC International as it looks to buy equipment to diversify its work.

The organisation wants to raise £150,000 to expand and offer more opportunities for adults with learning disabilities.

The group has provided this service for 22 years and make a range of products, including bird tables, planters and benches from waste wood.

The new funding comes after BP offered £1,000 last month to support its work, along with a new contract for NHS Grampian to create 150 lockable boxes made from recycled wood.

Brian Reid, operations manager at Wood RecyclAbility, said: “This is a fantastic start to our fundraising efforts to enable us to recycle more rigid plastics and embark on mattress recycling.”

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin added: “I am so excited by the work Wood RecyclAbility are doing locally and welcome the opportunity to see them grow as they look to help more people with additional support needs.”