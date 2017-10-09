Wood Group completes £2.2bn takeover, talks jobs and debuts new name

Wood Group has today completed its £2.2billion takeover of Amec Foster Wheeler.

Chief executive Robin Watson also revealed plans to rename the new company Wood (WG.L).

The service firm, now worth an approximate £5billion, will be headquartered in Aberdeen. The deal has also cemented Wood’s place on the FTSE 100 as one of the most prosperous firms in the country.

Mr Watson said he was “hugely proud” to be flying the flag for Scotland. The deal also accelerates the company’s growth strategy by four years and provides high quality jobs potential for the north-east, according to the company leader.