‘Wonderful’ Aberdeen nurses helped family say final goodbyes to mum on iPad

A north-east woman today praised hospital staff who helped her say a final goodbye to her sick mum through a video call.

Evelyn Brown, 75, was admitted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with symptoms of Covid-19 two weeks ago.

That was the last time she would see her family face-to-face.

But frontline staff, equipped with iPads, made sure she could hear her loved ones during her final hours. Evelyn died as a result of Covid-19 and a pulmonary embolism.

Nurses at ARI arranged for four separate video calls between Evelyn and her family, with daughter Emma Rothwell, 39, praising their efforts as “wonderful”.

Emma, who lives in Westhill, received a phone call from the hospital three days after her mum was admitted.

She said: “She had been making some progress and we were quite optimistic about her chances.

“It was a real rollercoaster. We thought she was going to get better and then she took a bit of a turn for the worse.”

Peterhead born and raised, Evelyn was a devoted wife to husband Charles, 77, and they spent 57 years of their lives together.

Emma said: “They were such wonderful friends and they did fight, but it was a perfect partnership.

“My dad is just lost without his best friend right now.”

The couple had two children, Emma and Craig, 42.

She said: “My mum lived for her family and she was very family orientated.

“She had myself and my brother, who has Down’s syndrome.

“He’s in supported accommodation at the moment and so we haven’t been able to give him a cuddle since this started.

“He’s finding it quite hard to be without his mum who’s been there all his life.”

Evelyn was also a loving grandmother to Emma’s children, Cameron, seven, and Jamie, four.

She said: “Both my boys loved their grandma. They had her wrapped around their little fingers – she would have done anything for them.”

In her youth, Evelyn was a TSB relief bank manager, going up and down the country’s banks. She gave up her job when Craig was born to become a full-time mum.

A natural care-giver, she gravitated towards helping others and was involved in guiding throughout her life, with most recent appointments including Division Commissioner with Banff and Buchan Forties Division and Assistant Guider with 5th Peterhead Brownies. She was an active member of the local Trefoil Guild after retiring from units, and was also involved with St Andrew’s Church in Peterhead.

In hospital, a CT scan revealed that Evelyn had a pulmonary embolism. While a doctor kneeled on the floor at her bedside, to deliver the news that she would be taken to ICU, Evelyn could still only think of others.

Emma said: “She was about to be transferred to intensive care, but she was worried about the doctor getting sore knees. That’s the kind of person she was.”

Emma’s husband, Robert Rothwell, drove to Peterhead to drop an iPad to Evelyn’s husband and sister, Lorna Corsar, 70, so they could speak to her one last time.

Separated but connected, Emma says the situation felt unnatural. She said: “You just want to go to the person and be able to hug them.

“You want to give them all the love you can and it just felt so wrong that we weren’t allowed to do that, or hold her hand or give her a kiss.

“So it was a godsend when they said we could at least have a video call.”

On Sunday April 19, five days after Evelyn was admitted, the family received an update on her condition.

Emma was asked if she would like to call in one last time.

She said: “She kept on fighting and I was able to be with her for three hours until she took her last breath.

“The staff were absolutely super. I think it was a new piece of tech for some of the nurses, but they were so wonderful. They wanted everything to be right for us.”

In particular, Emma credits the efforts of one staff nurse, Lorraine, who was at Evelyn’s side in place of her family.

She said: “The nurse who was with my mum at the end was just outstanding.

“She was so attentive and she hoped that because it was my voice mum was hearing, that she maybe thought it was me holding her hand and stroking her head.

“She called it a privilege to have been there.”

A Just Giving page in Evelyn’s honour has raised £3,000 with all proceeds going towards a new staff garden at ARI.

The garden will offer frontline workers a safe and peaceful retreat from the stresses of their job.

Emma said: “The emotional toll on those staff must be so immense.

“They need that space and time for reflection. I saw how attentive they were to mum and it was just wonderful.”

Evelyn was known for her generosity and Emma believes the fundraiser is the perfect tribute to her mum.

She said: “My mum’s fought breast cancer. She’s had two hip replacements, three knee replacements and she’s not had an easy life, but her priority was never herself.

“Her priority was always her family and looking out for others.”

To donate to the fundraiser, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/evelynbrown

