Women’s clay-pigeon shooting club hits target with fifth birthday bash

Members of a north-east sports club have marked its fifth birthday with a celebration event.

The Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags shooting club marked the occasion at Raemoir House near Banchory at the weekend.

The festivities involved a dinner followed by an overnight stay at the historic Georgian mansion.

The next day more than 40 ladies of all abilities took part in a round of clay pigeon shooting branded the Country Ways Glad Rags Challenge.

Competitors were allocated groups according to their ability – experienced plus, experienced, improver or beginner.

Helen Malcolm, Fiona Macpherson, Fiona Miller and Tricia Schooling came first in their respective categories with Lois Moyes, Vicky Sell, Kim Shearer and Jenna Humphrey runners-up.

The prizes included shopping vouchers, days at the races and bottles of champagne.

Organiser and founder Mhairi Morriss said she couldn’t believe they had made it to their fifth birthday.

She said: “Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags happened a bit by accident.

“The very first clay shoot five years ago at Raemoir House started out as a fun day out for friends, but as soon as it was planned I had requests from so many ladies wanting to join us.

“One press release later and a few posts on social media and the clay shoot was sold out with 30 guns joining my day out for chums.”

Mhari said Glad Rags was not like any other gun club and over the years they have raised thousands of pounds for charity with events held across the north-east.

She said: “It has been the most amazing five years.

“We are unique. Unlike other shooting clubs Glad Rags does not hold its clay-shooting events at traditional shooting grounds. Instead we hold our shoots at stunning exclusive venues.

“Over 1,900 places have been filled at the 70 events at our 21 amazing unique venues, raising a staggering £10,000 for local charities.”

The Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags club is always looking for new members.

For more information call Mhari Morriss on 07841 393155 or visit https://bit.ly/2PJRhUe