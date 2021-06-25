A woman has been handed a supervision order after throwing a kettle of boiling water at her partner in a hotel room.

Laura-Marie Mortimer, know as Anderson, threw the kettle during a row with her partner in a room at the Northern Hotel on Great Northern Road.

The appliance hit a cupboard, but splashed boiling water onto the man’s chest, leaving him with burned, blistered skin.

And 29-year-old Anderson went on to break a light fitting and assault the man by pushing him off a chair.

Fiscal depute Ross Canning told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At 10am on April 21 2020, the complainer was within his room and the accused, who was heavily under the influence of alcohol, entered.

“He attempted to get the accused to leave, which she refused to do. He attempted to calm her down to no avail.

Anderson ‘no longer welcome’ in hotel

“The accused went to a kettle within the room and threw this towards a cupboard. Boiling water struck the complainer to the chest, causing his skin to burn.”

A dent was also left in the cupboard, and Anderson was seen to strike and break a light fitting above the bed.

The man then left the room to seek assistance in the reception area, where the general manager attended to “defuse the situation”.

Anderson also attended at reception and stated it was her fault “before changing her story due to her level of intoxication”.

She was advised she was “no longer welcome at the hotel”.

Anderson’s partner then sat next to her and a “heated argument” broke out.

Accused has ‘complex needs’

During this, he lifted his T-shirt, revealing red skin, and said: “Look what you’ve done.”

She then grabbed him by the head and neck and pushed him to the ground off his chair.

Anderson pled guilty to culpably and recklessly throwing a kettle of boiling water at him to his injury, and to assaulting him by grabbing and pushing him to the ground.

Defence agent Iain Jane said: “Clearly this is a young lady with complex needs.”

He added his client had no ongoing contact with the man, and that a court-ordered social work report had recommended a community payback order.

Sheriff Kevin Duffy told Anderson: “Clearly you have had some difficult family circumstances and have been involved in problematic relationships and I do understand that.”

He ordered Anderson to be supervised for two years and imposed a two-year non-harassment order.