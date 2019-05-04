Women sought to test new cancer scanner in Aberdeen University study

Aberdeen medics are on the lookout for women to help test a new scanner which it is hoped will revolutionise cancer diagnosis.

A team from Aberdeen University is looking to test the new Fast Field-Cycling MRI (FFC-MRI).

It uses a weak, switchable magnetic field paired with pulses of radiowaves to generate data about subtle changes in human tissue, particularly during a woman’s menstrual cycle.

It is hoped the study of healthy participants will help the team develop a clear profile of healthy breast tissue, which will make it easier to detect early indications of disease, including breast cancer.

The four-year project that led to the development of the scanner, Identify, was funded by the European Union – which handed over £5.6 million from its Horizon-2020 programme to fund the research.

Scholars at the university worked with partners at nine different sites across the European Union.

Professor David Lurie of the university said: “We’d love to welcome volunteers to our centre.

“Participants will play a vital role in progressing this new technology, by helping us understand more precisely the markers of healthy breast tissue.

“Volunteers will be able to get a first look at some exciting new technology that won’t be commercially available for years yet and they will help Aberdeen lead on this important work, which we hope will save the lives of women.

“The process is entirely safe and should take no more than an hour of each volunteer’s time.”

The group of volunteers will take part in three separate breast screenings during their menstrual cycle.

The university is on the lookout for women aged 16 or over, with a regular and stable menstrual cycle, who are pre-menopause and are not taking the contraceptive pill.

To take part in the study, contact the project’s clinical studies co-ordinator Stacey Dawson by emailing stacey.dawson@abdn.ac.uk

Aberdeen has been at the forefront of scanning technology since the inception of the first MRI machine – the Mark One.

The first machine was developed in the Granite City in the 1970s and now forms part of an art exhibition at the Suttie Arts Space in Foresterhill, 39 years after its initial creation.

Now, the city and its medics and researchers are again at the forefront of the equipment.