Women in business event to be held in Aberdeen

An event focused on women in business will be held this week.

Business Gateway Aberdeen City and Shire will host the seminar alongside guest speaker Emma Miller, a business growth enabler at Royal Bank of Scotland.

The bank has teamed up with Crowdfunder to support more women with business start-ups through the launch of the first female-only crowdfunding programme – Back Her Business.

The event will inform attendees about the benefits of the programme, which include helping women to benefit from coaching, networking, events and opportunities to meet relatable role models.

The free event, which will also have a business adviser on hand, will take place tomorrow from 6pm-9pm at Upstairs at The Hub, Exploration Drive at Bridge of Don.

To book a place, visit online here.