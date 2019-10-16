Women and two kids remain in hospital after serious crash on A92

A woman and two young children remain in hospital today following a serious crash in the north-east.

The collision, involving a black Honda Accord and a white Honda CRV, happened on the A92, Montrose to Stonehaven road at around 12.45pm yesterday.

As a result a 34-year-old woman, and the children – aged four and six – remain in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where they were taken with serious injuries.

A 30-year-old man and a seven-year-old girl suffered minor injuries and were discharged from hospital last night.

Officers are today appealing for information on the crash, asking anyone who saw either car before the collision to come forward.

Constable Matthew Lawson from the Road Policing Unit said: “Inquiries into the collision are ongoing and I would urge anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision, or who witnessed the collision, and has not already spoken to police to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1559 of October 15.