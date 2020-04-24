Woman’s monkey business delights north-east neighbours

A north-east family enduring lockdown is spreading some community spirit – with a spot of monkey business.

Lynne Houston was looking for a way to maintain a connection with grandaughter, Leila Houston, 7, during lockdown – and her novel solution is bringing smiles to their neighbours’ faces.

The 70-year-old has been putting a giant stuffed monkey toy, called Gary, out on the doorstep in a variety of guises – and he has become a smash hit with the community.

On some days he relaxes with a cocktail or a coffee, and on others he can be spotted behind the wheel of a car or climbing a ladder.

Lynne and her husband Ivor often care for Leila during school term-time, but have missed seeing her during lockdown

Lynne, of Westhill, who was formerly a teacher at Markethill School in Turriff, said: “Because of isolation we’re not seeing her at the minute, so it was a way to make a connection and send in photos of what Gary was doing every day.

“I decided it was a shame for him to be inside, so I put him outside having a cup of coffee or cakes in the garden and with a cocktail the other day. It has built up from that.”

With the help of Ivor, the two set up a new scene with Gary each day, with Westhill residents passing by to catch a glimpse.

She said: “So far he’s cleaned the car, he was a motor mechanic, he’s had driving lessons and on my birthday he had balloons and banners for me.

“On Monday he was a schoolteacher because it was the first day of term.

“The neighbours say it cheers them up and gives them a bit of a laugh, and it gives us something to do.”

On Wednesday, Lynne dressed Gary in a Hogwarts outfit from the Harry Potter series.

Her antics have proven to be popular with Leila who attends Westhill Primary.

She said: “She loves it and she was the one who suggested Hogwarts.

“It’s my granddaughter’s passion at the minute and we’ve got a variety of things lined up for him to do next.”

As long as social distancing continues, Lynne says Gary will be there each day, to continue brightening up her community.

“We brought him in early one day because it was quite cool and a family came past and were disappointed because he wasn’t there, so now that I’ve started I’ve got to keep going,” she laughed.

“We’ve got more ideas up our sleeves and we can always go back and repeat some of them.”

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day