Woman’s horror as man approached her with knife in Aberdeen city centre

A woman was forced to scream to scare off a man approaching her with a knife in Aberdeen city centre this morning.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the incident in the Albyn Lane area at around 8.45am.

The victim was walking along the street when she became aware of a man approaching her with her knife.

After she screamed the man ran off towards Albyn Grove.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The man, described as being white, in his 30s-40s, around 5ft 7ins tall and of medium build.

He was unshaven with dark hair, and wearing a bright blue padded jacket which also has darker areas of blue on it as well as dark trousers. He had his hood up.

Sergeant Julie Smith said: “This was a frightening experience for the woman and our inquiries are ongoing to trace the person responsible.

“If anyone saw this man either before or after the incident took place, or has any other information about this incident, please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 0711 of November 22 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”