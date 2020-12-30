Woman’s body discovered on Aberdeen beach

A woman’s body has been discovered on Aberdeen beach.

Police were called to the scene after the body was found at around 8.20am today.

They were in attendance at the beach for around two-and-a-half hours, with the section from Burger King to Fittie sealed off.

Officers confirmed the woman’s death was not being treated as suspicious.

A spokeswoman for the police said: “Around 8.20am on Wednesday, December 30, the body of a woman was discovered on the beach in Aberdeen.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”