Woman who was one of Scotland’s smallest babies to take part in fashion show in aid of Aberdeen neonatal unit

A young woman who was one of the smallest babies born in Scotland is taking part in a special show to raise money for the local neonatal unit.

Danielle Robinson, 22, spent eight months receiving specialist care after she was born prematurely, weighing only 480g.

She will become a catwalk model for the upcoming Little Miracles fashion show fundraiser next month.

Mum Tanya, 53, was involved in setting up the first show in 2006, alongside Sylvia Raji, the mother of twins also cared for in the ward.

Tanya, who lives in Cove Bay, has been involved in organising the Little Miracles event and Danielle’s dad John, 56, will also be taking to the catwalk.

She said: “The reason we wanted to take part again was to give something back and reassure other parents going through it all – we were there for eight months.

“Danielle was born at 25 weeks, weighing only 480g.

“Without the care and support of the nurses our beautiful daughter would not be here today. The staff and doctors dedicated their time to us and gave us hope and courage at a time when we didn’t believe she would come home.

“Without Granny Helen, a nurse who used to work there, and her special nurses, we would have crumbled.”

Danielle is still one of the smallest babies to be born in Scotland and it is hoped her involvement will help reassure other parents of what babies needing neonatal care can achieve.

She battled for life for her first four months in an incubator at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital and Tanya wasn’t able to hold her until she was two months old.

When she was able to go home, she had to wear dolls’ dresses because she was so small.

Tanya said: “It’s so different in the unit now compared to what it was like when Danielle was born.

“We just want to let people know that it can get better.”

The Little Miracles fashion show takes place at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on November 24.