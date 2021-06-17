A woman used a pan and a beer keg to smash her way into the local pub so she could steal bottles of booze.
Jill Wiggins spent around half an hour using objects she found lying around the back of the Three Lums pub in Sheddocksley to try to smash a window to get inside.
The 42-year-old was caught on CCTV carrying out the early-morning booze raid, but was long gone by the time officers arrived at the scene.
