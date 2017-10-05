Woman and two men due in court after crack cocaine and heroin recovered in Aberdeen

A woman and two men have been charged following the recovery of crack cocaine and heroin with a street value of around £700 in Aberdeen.

The recovery was made on Wednesday in the Balnagask Avenue area.

The 48-year-old woman and two men, aged 44 and 36, are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Inspector Chris Kerr said: “We are committed to targeting the illegal supply of drugs in our communities.

“We are grateful to the support we have from the public and continue to encourage anyone with concerns regarding drugs to report these to police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”