Woman treated following two-vehicle crash on Aberdeen road

A woman has been injured in a two-car crash in Aberdeen.

The incident happened on Jesmond Drive in Bridge of Don, at the junction of Scotstown Road, at 12.30pm.

As well as the ambulance, police were called to the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at 12.30pm.

“A woman was treated by ambulance staff.

“We are now away from the scene. There was an obstruction but it has been cleared.”