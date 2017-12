A woman has been trapped in a vehicle following a three vehicle crash on a North-east road.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the A98 crash near New Pitsligo shortly after 9.30am.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We were called to the scene of the three vehicle road traffic collision on the A98.

“It was between a van and two cars at the junction of the A950 north of New Pitsligo.

“The road is blocked currently with the van over both lanes.

“There are no serious injuries.”