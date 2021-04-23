Woman to appear in court over series of thefts from north-east gardens

A woman is to appear in court today after being arrested and charged in connection with a number of garden thefts in Elgin.

The 28-year-old was investigated by police after a series of reports of property being stolen from gardens in the area.

She was arrested yesterday, and is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court later today.

PC Mitch Dickson, an Elgin Community Policing Team inquiry officer, said: “I’d like to thank the public for promptly reporting this person’s actions to police, which ultimately lead to numerous amounts of stolen property being recovered and a woman being arrested and charged.

“Should any members of the public have had items stolen from or found within the curtilage of their properties, please contact myself at Elgin Police Office.”