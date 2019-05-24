Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after car crashes into wall

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after her car crashed into a wall on a north-east road today.

She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance after the one-car crash at 7am.

The grey Toyota she was travelling in crashed into a wall on the B9119 Garlogie to Echt road.

The road was closed while emergency services were on the scene, but it reopened at 1.30pm.

Police Scotland said there was a casualty with “potentially serious injuries”.

A spokeswoman added: “We’ve got a one car road traffic collision on the B9119 near to its junction with the B997 southbound.

“The Garlogie to Echt road is closed.”

Drivers were advised to avoid the area, and find an alternative route of travel.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 6.56am today to attend a road traffic collision in Echt.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and transported one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”