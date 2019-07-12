Woman taken to hospital with ‘potentially life-threatening’ injuries after north-east crash

A woman has been rushed to hospital with “potentially life-threatening” injuries following a crash in the north-east.

She was travelling in a VW Polo which was involved in a crash with a trailer on the A948 just outside Ellon shortly after 4pm.

Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service are all at the scene.

The road remains closed.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We are at the scene of a collision on the A948. We have got two appliances at the scene, one from Ellon and one from Maud.

“One person has been released but another remains within the vehicle.”

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a report of a collision on the A948 at the junction with Golf Road at 4.15pm.

“We are in attendance along with the ambulance and fire services.

“One woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Nobody else was seriously hurt.”