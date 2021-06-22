Show Links
News / Local

Woman taken to hospital following a three-car crash in Bridge of Don

By Lauren Taylor
22/06/2021, 6:25 pm Updated: 22/06/2021, 6:36 pm

A woman has been taken to hospital after a three-car crash in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen.

The incident happened on Gordon Brae, at its junction with Fairview Street, at about 5.15pm.

Emergency services were at the scene and one woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

The vehicles have been removed from the scene and the road is now clear.

 

 