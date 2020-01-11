Woman taken to hospital amid claims drink was spiked in Aberdeen bar

Police have launched an investigation into a report a woman’s drink was spiked in the city centre.

Emergency services were called to Belmont Street shortly before 2am on Wednesday.

The woman was treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A report was made to Police Scotland later the same day.

A spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a report was received relating to a woman having had a drink spiked in Aberdeen city centre.

“The incident is reported to have happened overnight between Tuesday January 7 and Wednesday January 8.

“A report was made to police on Wednesday and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

The woman had reportedly been drinking with a friend in bars on the street prior to the incident.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 1.52am on Wednesday to attend an incident on Belmont Street in Aberdeen.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported one female patient in her 20s to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Councillor for the George Street/Harbour ward Sandra Macdonald warned revellers to take care.

She said: “There are measures people can take to keep themselves safe on a night out.

“People need to be safe at all times.”

Fellow councillor Michael Hutchison added: “I’m very concerned to hear about this.”