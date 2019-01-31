Woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Aberdeen Asda

A woman has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash at a busy Aberdeen junction.

The collision at the junction of Links Road and the Beach Boulevard happened at 1.10pm

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received the call to a two-vehicle crash just by Asda.

“The crash involved a red Ford Transit van and a yellow Ford Focus.

“The woman in the Ford Focus was taken to hospital.”

Her injuries are not considered serious and the vehicle is currently causing an obstruction.

Drivers are advised to proceed with caution.