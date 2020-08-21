Woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on A96

A woman has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A96.

Emergency services were called to the A96 at Huntly today at about 3.25pm.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash, with the road being shut in both directions for more than two hours.

One woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with leg and chest injuries, although their severity is not known.

The road reopened to all traffic at about 6.15pm.

Traffic was diverted through villages around Huntly, and motorists were told to expect lengthy delays when travelling in that direction.

