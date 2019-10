A woman was taken to hospital following a crash on a major north-east road.

The collision, involving a Toyota HiAce and a Vauxhall Corsa, happened on the A90 north of Laurencekirk yesterday evening.

One woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A police spokesman said: “We received a call at 7.46pm to a two-vehicle RTC.

“The ambulance has taken one woman to ARI.

“We are asking drivers to go on the A953, then the A92.”