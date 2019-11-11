One person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on A90

A section of the A90 was blocked this morning following a two-vehicle crash.

The incident, north of Brechin, occurred within the stretch currently undergoing works at around 7.10am.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call today at 7.14am to attend an accident on the A90 near Brechin.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported one female patient to Ninewells.”

According to Traffic Scotland the southbound carriageway was blocked for around an hour with traffic very slow in the area.

Northbound traffic is also delayed.

❗UPDATE⌚08.30#A90 RTC S/B has reopened in the roadworks just north of Brechin following an RTC Traffic is still very slow in the area#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads @BBCTravelScot pic.twitter.com/233gUAYMWD — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) November 11, 2019

A contraflow system is in place in the area due to ongoing works on the road.