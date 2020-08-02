Woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on A90

A woman has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on a major north-east road.

The accident happened on the A90 at Fourdoun at around 3.30pm today.

The woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The A90 was closed northbound at Fordoun while emergency services dealt with the incident.

An air ambulance was also called to the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 3.30pm from the ambulance service to attend an incident on the A90 at Fordoun. We were just there assisting the ambulance service.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A90 near Fordoun.

“Emergency services attended and a woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for injuries that aren’t believed to be life-threatening.”