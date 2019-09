A woman has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash at a busy north-east roundabout.

The incident happened at 3.55pm this afternoon on the A944 at the Kingswells south junction of the roundabout.

It is not known what injuries, if any, were sustained.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “There was a two-car RTC on the A944.

“Officers are on scene and inquiries are ongoing.

“One lady has been taken to hospital as a precaution.”