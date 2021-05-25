Woman taken to hospital after three-car crash on A96

A woman has been taken to hospital after a three-car crash that closed a section of the A96 between Inverness and Aberdeen.

Police were called to the scene of the incident, near Brodie on the section of road between Forres and Nairn, at around 5.15pm.

The woman was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin, and information about her condition was not immediately available.

The road just west of Brodie was closed in both directions for a short period following the incident, before being reopened and cleared.