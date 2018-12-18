Woman taken to hospital after school bus, lorry and van crash on north-east road

A school bus, lorry and a van have crashed on a north-east road.

Emergency services were called to Mid Ardlaw near Fraserburgh where a Ford Transit van, an Iveco lorry and a school bus crashed.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The call came in at 7.50am of the three vehicles being involved.

“One lane of the road is still closed.

“One woman has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

The woman is being treated for minor injuries.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “There were two adults on board, one of whom has been taken to hospital as a precaution. The bus was about to start a route for Westfield School in Fraserburgh.”