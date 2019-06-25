Woman taken to hospital after one-vehicle crash on north-east road

A woman has been taken to hospital following a one vehicle crash on a north-east road.

Diversions are currently in place on the A941 Craigellachie to Dufftown road near Buchromb Wood following the incident and drivers are being asked to take an alternative route.

The A941 is currently BLOCKED following a one vehicle road traffic incident near Buchromb Wood. Local diversions are in… Posted by North East Police Division on Tuesday, 25 June 2019

Police were called to the incident at 7.25am. The woman’s injuries are not believed to be serious.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “One female driver has been taken to hospital. We are getting told it is not serious. She will mostly likely be taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital.

“We got the call at 7.25am, the road is closed in both directions. The road reopened at 9.05am.”