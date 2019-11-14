Woman taken to hospital after one-vehicle crash on north-east road

A woman has been taken to hospital after a one-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

The accident happened around a quarter of a mile from Weetingshill, near Maud, at around 8.05am today.

A woman in her 60s has been taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The extent of her injuries are not known.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The road is blocked in both directions.”

A Scottish Ambulance spokesman said: “We received a call today to attend an incident near Maud and transported one female patient in her 60s to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

The road has now reopened.