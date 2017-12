A woman was taken to hospital after a one-car collision on a North-east road.

It happened on the A947 near Plaidy, Turriff, at just after 10pm on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called the A947 at 10.02pm after receiving reports of a road traffic collision.

“One vehicle was involved. The woman’s injuries are not believed to be serious.

“The road was blocked due to the work of emergency services until 12.05am.

“The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance.”