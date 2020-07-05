Woman taken to hospital after north-east house fire

A woman was taken to hospital after a house fire in a north-east village.

Fire crews were called to Invergarry Park in St Cyrus at around 8.25 last night.

Four appliances and a height vehicle battled to get the blaze under control.

Neighbours were advised to keep their windows closed due to “heavy smoke in the area”.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9pm on Saturday, July 4 we were made aware of a fire at a property in Invergarry Park, St Cyrus.

“Emergency services attended and a woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary Hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

“The fire is not thought to be suspicious and there was no further police involvement.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 8.25pm on Saturday, July 4 to reports of a dwelling fire on Invergarry Park, St Cyrus, Angus.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances and a height vehicle to the scene, where crews are working to extinguish the fire.

“One casualty has been handed into the care of paramedics.

“Nearby residents are being advised to keep their windows closed due to heavy smoke in the area.”