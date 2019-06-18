Woman taken to hospital after motorbike crash on north-east road

A woman is being treated in hospital following a crash on a north-east road this morning.

The female motorcyclist was involved in a collision with a Mazda at around 8am on the A948 between Ellon and Auchnagatt at the Stuartfield junction.

She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance, with her injuries described as “not life-threatening”.

It is not yet known whether anyone else was injured in the collision.

The road was not closed but it was partially blocked while emergency services were in attendance, with motorists urged to use alternative routes.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a report of a collision on the A948 outside Ellon shortly after 8am.

“A motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Mazda car. The female motorcyclist was injured.

“She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance with non-serious injuries.”