Woman taken to hospital after crash on north-east road

A woman has been taken to hospital after a one-vehicle crash in the north-east.

The collision happened on the A98, between Boyndie and Banff, at around 9.35am.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the scene, with crews from Banff and Portsoy responding alongside police and paramedics.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers attended a layby on A98 between Boyndie and Banff at 9.35am today, after road incident involving a woman and her car.

“She was taken to hospital for an injury to her foot. No further police involvement.”