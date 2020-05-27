Woman taken to hospital after crash on north-east bridge

A woman has been taken to hospital after a van collided with a north-east bridge.

Officers were called to a one-vehicle crash on the B9014 approximately a mile-and-a half from Keith shortly after 10am this morning.

It involved a van which collided with a bridge.

The woman who was driving has been taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The road remains shut due to structural damage to a bridge and while assessment is undertaken.