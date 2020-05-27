Woman taken to hospital after crash on north-east bridge

A woman has been taken to hospital after a van collided with a north-east bridge.
Officers were called to a one-vehicle crash on the B9014 approximately a mile-and-a half from Keith shortly after 10am this morning.
It involved a van which collided with a bridge.
The woman who was driving has been taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The road remains shut due to structural damage to a bridge and while assessment is undertaken.
We can advise that the B9014 is closed between Mains of Aucindachy and Keith due to road crash. The road is likely to be closed for some time due to structural damage to a bridge. Please use an alternative route at this time. pic.twitter.com/fOtqDfZnPk
— Moray Police (@MorayPolice) May 27, 2020
