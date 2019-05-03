Woman taken to hospital after car smashes into stationary vehicle on north-east street

A woman has been taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed into her stationary car.
The incident was reported at 8.20am at Cookston Road/Mosside Avenue, Portlethen.
It also involved a female pedestrian, who was driver of the stationary vehicle.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We got the call just after 8.15am.
“The vehicle collided with a stationary vehicle at a bus stop.
“It pushed the stationary car into the driver of the stationary vehicle.”
The cars involved were a silver Renault Cleo and a white Hyundai.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital, with non life-threatening injuries.
The ambulance service also looked over the driver of the moving car.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were called to a two-vehicle RTC on Mosside Avenue in Portlethen.
““Small gear was used by fire crews to make the vehicles safe.”
Two appliances were sent to the scene.