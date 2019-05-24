Woman taken to hospital after car crashes into wall

A woman has been taken to hospital following a one-car collision on a north-east road.

The car crashed into a wall on the B9119 at its junction with the B997 at around 7am this morning.

The road between Garlogie and Echt has been closed while emergency services are on the scene.

It involved a grey Toyota.

Police Scotland are advising members of the public of a road closure at the B9119 between Echt and Garlogie

Police Scotland said that there was a casualty with “potentially serious injuries”.

A spokeswoman said: “We’ve got a one car RTC on the B9119 at its junction with the B977 southbound.

“The Garlogie to Echt road is closed.”