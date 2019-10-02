Woman taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after a serious crash involving a car on an Aberdeen street.

Emergency services were called to Faulds Row shortly after 12.30pm.

A woman, believed to be in her 70s, has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by an ambulance.

The road has been closed at Provost Watt Drive between Cairngorm Crescent and Faulds Row.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a serious road traffic collision involving a car and pedestrian around 12.35pm on Wednesday October 2 2019 that happened on Faulds Row, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services are at the scene and the road is currently closed at Provost Watt Drive between Cairngorm Crescent and Faulds Row up to Faulds Wynd.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 12.31pm to attend a road traffic incident on Faulds Row, Aberdeen.

“We dispatched an ambulance, a rapid response unit and the trauma team to the incident and a female patient in her 70s was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”