Woman taken to hospital after being hit by car in north-east town

A woman was taken to hospital after being struck by a car in a north-east town.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Westhill at 7.30pm yesterday.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the woman had minor injuries.
She said: “We received a call about a female being hit by car at 7.30pm on Westhill Drive.
“An ambulance was on the scene and a female has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”
Meanwhile the A90 was blocked following a four-vehicle crash.
Emergency services were called following the collision at 5.15pm yesterday, two miles north of Laurencekirk.
No one was hurt but a lane of the southbound road was closed.
Elsewhere a three-vehicle crash closed part of North Anderson Drive.
No one was injured in the crash that happened at 7pm beside the Haudagain roundabout.