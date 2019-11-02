Woman taken to hospital after being hit by car in north-east town

A woman was taken to hospital after being struck by a car in a north-east town.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Westhill at 7.30pm yesterday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the woman had minor injuries.

She said: “We received a call about a female being hit by car at 7.30pm on Westhill Drive.

“An ambulance was on the scene and a female has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Meanwhile the A90 was blocked following a four-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called following the collision at 5.15pm yesterday, two miles north of Laurencekirk.

No one was hurt but a lane of the southbound road was closed.

Elsewhere a three-vehicle crash closed part of North Anderson Drive.

No one was injured in the crash that happened at 7pm beside the Haudagain roundabout.