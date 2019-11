A woman has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car in a north-east town.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Westhill at 7.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the woman had minor injuries after the incident on Westhill Drive.

She said: “We received a call about a female being hit by car at 7.30pm on Westhill Drive.

“An ambulance was on the scene and a female has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“It is believed she has minor injuries.”