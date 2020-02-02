Woman taken to hospital after being found unconscious in Aberdeen

A woman has been taken to hospital after being found unconscious in Aberdeen, sparking a police probe.

Police were called to Pennan Road, Tillydrone, at just after 3pm on Saturday after receiving reports about the concern for the welfare of a woman.

She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment and police say they are carrying out inquiries.

Officers cordoned off a section of pavement next to a block of flats.

Police could be seen removing the cordon at around 10.30am today.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a woman being found unconscious.

“She has been taken to hospital and inquiries continue.”