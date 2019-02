A woman has been taken to hospital after a bus wing mirror hit her on the head in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to Union Street, just opposite the Bank of Scotland, after a bus hit a bus stop.

As a result of the incident, the bus’ wing mirror flew off and struck a 43-year-old woman on the head.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The call came in at 5.16pm after the bus hit a bus stop.”

The injuries are believed to be minor, however the woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter