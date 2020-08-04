Woman taken to hospital following one-vehicle crash in north-east

A woman has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

The A93 at the Bridge of Canny in Banchory was closed this afternoon following this incident.

Emergency services attended the crash at 2.55pm, with the woman driver taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

She was the sole occupant of the car and suffered minor injuries.

Police, fire crews and the Scottish Ambulance Service all attended after being called out at 2.55pm.

The woman was removed from the vehicle before the fire service got there.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called out to the Bridge of Canny at 2.55pm following reports of one vehicle crash.

“The road was closed in both directions.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman confirmed that one appliance attended the incident.