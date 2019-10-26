Woman seriously injured in north-east crash

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

Police were called to the B977 at Raemoir shortly before 9am and the route has been closed.

Officers remain at the scene.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area if possible.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash at 8.50am.

“A woman has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

“Officers are at the scene carrying out inquiries and the road is closed with diversions in place.”