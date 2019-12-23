Woman seriously injured after being hit by car on Aberdeen street

A woman suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car on an Aberdeen street, police have said.

Emergency services were called to Lang Stracht shortly before 4.15pm today.

A police spokesman said: “We received reports of a collision involving a woman and a vehicle at just before 4.15pm today.

We are currently dealing with crash involving a pedestrian and a car at Lang Stracht in #Aberdeen near to Lidls. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/u9RZjAEjMx — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) December 23, 2019

“At the request of the Scottish Ambulance Service, police were called to Lang Stracht – outside Lidl Supermarket – and assisted paramedics.

“The city-bound side of Lang Stracht remains closed and diversions are in place, with the assistance of Aberdeen City council.”

He added: “The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.