Woman seriously injured after being hit by car on Aberdeen street

by Annette Cameron
23/12/2019, 5:18 pm Updated: 23/12/2019, 8:49 pm
Police closed Lang Stracht following the incident
A woman suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car on an Aberdeen street, police have said.

Emergency services were called to Lang Stracht shortly before 4.15pm today.

A police spokesman said: “We received reports of a collision involving a woman and a vehicle at just before 4.15pm today.

“At the request of the Scottish Ambulance Service, police were called to Lang Stracht – outside Lidl Supermarket – and assisted paramedics.

“The city-bound side of Lang Stracht remains closed and diversions are in place, with the assistance of Aberdeen City council.”

He added: “The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

